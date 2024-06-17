Puducherry sets up temporary bus stand at AFT Ground; Traffic routes adjusted

PUDUCHERRY: Buses began operating from the Anglo French Textile Ground (AFTC), a temporary bus stand set up by the Puducherry Municipality, from Sunday. Traffic police provided instructions to buses and prohibited vehicle operations on part of Cuddalore Road.

The new bus stand, which was closed by the municipality on Saturday night for renovation works, is expected to be completed in three months.

“Buses plying on the Chennai, Tindivanam, and Villupuram routes must take a right from the AFTC bus stand and turn left to Maraimalai Adigal Road to continue their usual route. Buses plying towards Cuddalore must take a left from the stand and continue their usual route,” Puducherry Traffic Police North East SP N Selvam said.

“If the railway gate near the stand is closed, buses plying towards Cuddalore must take Maraimalai Adigal Road and Poncare Road or take Hundred Feet Road at Indira Gandhi Square,” he further added.

The SP also mentioned that the buses which wait for their scheduled time must be halted at Old Thiruvallur Bus Stand and come to the temporary bus stand only during their permitted time.

“We request the public to cooperate with these arrangements,” he added.