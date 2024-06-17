Tamil Nadu: Transfer of patta is now instant after registering property sans sub-division

CHENNAI: The automatic transfer of patta ownership for properties that do not involve the creation of subdivisions is now instantaneous, thanks to the integration of registration and revenue portals.

When a buyer purchases a land parcel, house or other property that does not require any change in the extent of the land, the title is updated instantly on the online patta portal upon registration. The online patta can be downloaded within a few minutes from https://eservices.tn.gov.in by entering details such as district, taluk, town/village, survey number, and sub-division, according to officials.

Once the property is registered, the new land owner’s name will appear instantly on the encumbrance certificate, which can be viewed through the registration portal at https://tnreginet.gov.in/portal/. “Similarly, land buyers can view and download online patta instantly after registration. This transfer will only occur if the property seller has an individual patta in their name, and the extent of the property remains unchanged,” Madhusudhan Reddy, Director of Survey and Settlement, said.

Reddy added that currently, about 85,000 documents are registered every month at sub-registrar offices across the state, with 33,000 not requiring subdivision creation. “During the registration process, text alerts are sent to land buyers, and once registration is completed, a text alert confirming the title transfer will be sent,” he said.