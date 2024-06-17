Tamil Nadu: Transfer of patta is now instant after registering property sans sub-division

CHENNAI: The automatic transfer of patta ownership for properties that do not involve the creation of subdivisions is now instantaneous, thanks to the integration of registration and revenue portals.
When a buyer purchases a land parcel, house or other property that does not require any change in the extent of the land, the title is updated instantly on the online patta portal upon registration. The online patta can be downloaded within a few minutes from https://eservices.tn.gov.in by entering details such as district, taluk, town/village, survey number, and sub-division, according to officials.
Once the property is registered, the new land owner’s name will appear instantly on the encumbrance certificate, which can be viewed through the registration portal at https://tnreginet.gov.in/portal/. “Similarly, land buyers can view and download online patta instantly after registration. This transfer will only occur if the property seller has an individual patta in their name, and the extent of the property remains unchanged,” Madhusudhan Reddy, Director of Survey and Settlement, said.
Reddy added that currently, about 85,000 documents are registered every month at sub-registrar offices across the state, with 33,000 not requiring subdivision creation. “During the registration process, text alerts are sent to land buyers, and once registration is completed, a text alert confirming the title transfer will be sent,” he said.
If the sellers do not have patta in their names, buyers have to apply for patta through e-seva centres, which will be approved within 15 days. “For patta requests requiring a survey for property subdivision, revenue officials directed to complete the exercise within 30 days,” Reddy added.
The revenue departments receive about three lakh applications seeking patta each month. “About two lakh applications are pending across the state. Previously, delays in issuing patta were due to a shortage of surveyors and staff. Now, with the vacancies filled, we have set deadlines for processing patta requests,” Reddy said.
This initiative is expected to benefit people who purchase apartments or individual houses/land parcels from approved layouts, which typically do not involve subdivision of property. The automatic land transfer initiative was launched three years ago, but it took several days for title changes to be updated as the earlier system required approval from revenue authorities. “Now, with the integration of registration and revenue portals, the scheme is fully implemented statewide,” an official said.
He added that the patta document includes a QR code for verification through the portal, and online patta is legally valid without official attestation.