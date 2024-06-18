AIADMK united under leadership of EPS: Veeramani

VELLORE: Former AIADMK Minister K Veeramani has attributed BJP candidate AC Shanmugam's defeat in the Vellore parliamentary elections to his betrayal of the AIADMK. Speaking at a private event at Vellore, Veeramani said that it was Shanmugam's controversial activities and speeches which led to the increased animosity from AIADMK supporters, contributing to his failure.



Speaking to media, Veeramani on Monday emphasised that if Shanmugam and the BJP had maintained their alliance with AIADMK, they would have secured a 100% victory. He further highlighted that the majority people in Tamil Nadu's were not interested in BJP, which ultimately benefited the DMK. The minister also noted the Prime Minister's visit to Annamalai and the construction of the Ram Temple as two reasons that slightly bolstered religious sentiments, resulting in a significant increase in the vote share of BJP in Tamil Nadu.



Addressing AIADMK's boycott from the Vikravandi election, Veeramani pointed out that both former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi had previously boycotted byelections.



Veeramani affirmed that AIADMK is united under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami and has plans to win more assembly constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He expressed confidence in reclaiming leadership, particularly in the Vellore district, and reinstating EPS as Chief Minister