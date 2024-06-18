AIADMK’s boycott a ploy to realign with BJP, alleges DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday criticised the opposition AIADMK for its decision to boycott the Vikravanadi by-election.

Refuting AIADMK’s claims that DMK had indulged in poll-related malpractices and violence in the past, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi said it was AIADMK that was ‘notorious’ for violence during polls. He recalled alleged incidents involving AIADMK members during the 2001 local body election.

Bharathi further said AIADMK’s boycott is an attempt to realign with the BJP. Addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters, Bharathi alleged that the practice of ‘booth capturing’ on poll day happened during the St Thomas Mount Cantonment Board election in 1992 when AIADMK was in power.

Refuting AIADMK’s allegations, Bharathi noted that the recent general election was conducted without any law and order issues. Bharathi further said AIADMK, having lost deposits in several parliamentary constituencies in the recent elections, decided to boycott the by-lection to avoid further embarrassment and frustration among its cadre.