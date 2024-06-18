Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu receive heavy rainfall, several flights delayed

CHENNAI: Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy bouts of rainfall in the intervening night of June 17 and 18 leaving low-lying areas waterlogged.

In Chennai, the rains uprooted trees in some places and flight services were disrupted on Tuesday.

A number of arriving and departing international and domestic flights were delayed due to the rains, PTI quoted officials at the airport as saying.

Services to and from Dubai, Delhi and Pune were among those delayed, they added.

In the city, trees were uprooted in some parts, including Kodambakkam, and the civic personnel were in the process of removing them.

The rains brought some respite to the residents from the sweltering heat.

According to Tamil Nadu Weatherman, Poonamalle recorded 104 mm rainfall followed by Shollinganallur 82 mm, Chemba 70 mm, Thiruverkadu 62 mm, Madipakkam 50 mm, Meena 43 mm.

According to India Meteorological Department, Virinjipuram KVK (dist Vellore) in Tamil Nadu received 70 mm rainfall followed by Arani ARG in Tiruvannamalai district 60 mm.

According to Skymet, conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest monsoon in more parts of Maharashtra Chhattisgarh Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and some parts of Bihar during the next 3 days.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is possible over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, interior Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal and light rain may occur over the western Himalayas, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and east Madhya Pradesh, Skymet said.

(With inputs from PTI)