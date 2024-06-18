Cracks seen within NDA, says V Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Former CM and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy addressed the media on Monday, highlighting issues within the NDA alliance in Puducherry.

Narayanasamy stated, “Puducherry CM Rangasamy did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister, while other alliance party leaders and CMs participated. This raises public questions about potential differences or cracks in their alliance. The CM has remained silent on this matter.”

He continued that subsequent events such as secret meetings of BJP MLAs and feasts for ministers, MLAs, and officials hosted by the CM, indicate issues within NDA.

The Congress leader questioned, “Minister Sai Saravanan lodged a complaint about resto-bars to the Lieutenant Governor and not the CM. Is there a difference of opinion between the minister and the CM? At least, hereafter, CM should close resto-bars near institutions and densely populated areas.”

“In a meeting following the death of three people due to toxic fumes, the Chief Secretary mentioned that Tamil people are not talented. After consulting the party headquarters, we will decide on our protest against the Chief Secretary’s comments against Tamil people,” Narayanaswamy added.

The former CM said that no permanent solution has been taken yet regarding the toxic fumes issue and rulers must take responsibility for the tragedy. He also urged the cancellation of NEET, Additionally, the government should also let the CBI investigate the case where six tonnes of sandalwood were seized in Puducherry, he said.