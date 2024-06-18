Estranged husband hacks Kancheepuram cop in broad daylight

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman constable in uniform was attacked with a sickle allegedly by her husband in broad daylight on Monday afternoon in Kancheepuram town. The constable, identified as M Dillirani, sustained injuries on her left shoulder and collapsed on the spot, bleeding. Shocked bystanders rushed her to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital while her attacker escaped in his two-wheeler.

Police said Dillirani, attached to the Vishnu Kanchi police station, was returning home from work when her estranged husband, Meghanathan (35), waylaid her and started an argument before hacking her with the sickle.

A police official said that the constable is recovering. A senior official said the incident was the result of a domestic dispute. “The couple had not been on speaking terms for the past six months. They were living separately. We are searching for Meghanathan. His phone has been switched off. He is believed to be hiding at a relative’s place,” the official said. A case has been registered by Sivakanchi police and further probe is on.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the incident. He said that although preliminary reports state that she was attacked by her husband due to a personal dispute, the police should conduct a thorough inquiry. “Whatever be the reason, a cop in uniform being attacked with a sickle in broad daylight is a new low in the deteriorating law and order situation (of Tamil Nadu),” Palaniswami said.