Live-in relationships end when either party decides to leave, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Holding that a live-in relationship entered into by a man — already married with five children — with another woman cannot get the status of a legal marriage in the absence of formalisation of the relationship through marriage as per the law, the Madras High Court ruled that such a man cannot claim rights over property that stands on the woman’s name following a settlement deed.

The ruling was given by Justice R M T Teekaa Raman recently on an appeal filed by P Jayachandran from Nagavedu, Ranipet, challenging the judgment and decree of a trial court. The judge noted, “Relationship of marriage continues, notwithstanding the fact that there are differences of opinions, marital unrest, etc., even if they are not sharing a household, being based on law. But a live-in-relationship is purely an arrangement between the parties. Once a party determines he/she does not wish to live in such a relationship, it comes to an end.”

The appellant, Jayachandran, a school teacher, was married to Stella and had five children. He entered into a live-in relationship with Margarette Arulmozhi, who was working as the headmistress of a panchayat union middle school. He effected a settlement deed in the name of Arulmozhi in 2010, transferring a low income group (LIG) plot, which stood in his name, to her as a mark of love and affection. However, he ‘unilaterally’ cancelled the settlement deed in 2013 after she passed away.

Arulmozhi’s father A Yesurathinam filed a plaint in 2013 in the Second Additional Sessions Court, Ranipet, seeking declaration of title of the property to him in his capacity as the sole legal heir of the deceased.