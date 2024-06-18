Tamil Nadu added 586 MW to wind-power grid last fiscal, ranks third in India

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has secured third rank in installation of wind power plants in 2023-24 after Gujarat and Karnataka. On Global Wind Energy Day observed on June 15, Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni received an award on behalf of the power utility from the union government in recognition of this achievement.
Tamil Nadu installed windmills with a combined capacity of 586 MW in 2023-24 whereas Gujarat installed mills with a total capacity of 1,600 MW and Karnataka installed mills with 700 MW capacity during the same period.
A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “With higher wind potential than other states, Tamil Nadu has established wind power plants with a combined capacity of 10,603.54 MW as of March 31. However, the power utility is facing severe land scarcity, particularly in southern and western districts for wind-mill installation. Land acquisition often results in delays.”
Officials are hopeful that if the wind energy re-powering policy is implemented, it might be possible to increase the installation capacity by at least 30%. The policy can facilitate an increase of the height of turbines’ hub, thereby increasing the power generated by the unit. It may be noted that Gujarat framed guidelines for the repowering policy last year.
S Jayakumaran, CEO of Vay ulo Energy in Tirunelveli, told TNIE, “To improve the renewable energy installation in Tamil Nadu, constructing separate corridors for wind and solar is essential, and substations should be increased and connected with 400 kV lines. By doing so, more entrepreneurs will come forward to establish plants.”
Jayakumaran also urged the union government to reduce the time taken for income tax rebate from four years to two years.
R Vasudevan, a Palladam-based wind power generator, said, “Many old wind turbines have surpassed their life and lack the efficiency and technology of their counterparts with higher hub heights of 120-140 m. A wind power unit with old turbines (30 m in height), which generated nearly 5 lakh units of electricity every year in the past, now produces just 75,000 units. When we adopt a repowering policy, the state can generate more electricity.”