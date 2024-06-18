Tamil Nadu added 586 MW to wind-power grid last fiscal, ranks third in India

Officials are hopeful that if the wind energy re-powering policy is implemented, it might be possible to increase the installation capacity by at least 30%. The policy can facilitate an increase of the height of turbines’ hub, thereby increasing the power generated by the unit. It may be noted that Gujarat framed guidelines for the repowering policy last year.

S Jayakumaran, CEO of Vay ulo Energy in Tirunelveli, told TNIE, “To improve the renewable energy installation in Tamil Nadu, constructing separate corridors for wind and solar is essential, and substations should be increased and connected with 400 kV lines. By doing so, more entrepreneurs will come forward to establish plants.”

Jayakumaran also urged the union government to reduce the time taken for income tax rebate from four years to two years.

R Vasudevan, a Palladam-based wind power generator, said, “Many old wind turbines have surpassed their life and lack the efficiency and technology of their counterparts with higher hub heights of 120-140 m. A wind power unit with old turbines (30 m in height), which generated nearly 5 lakh units of electricity every year in the past, now produces just 75,000 units. When we adopt a repowering policy, the state can generate more electricity.”