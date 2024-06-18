WRD principal secretary directs strict measures against water theft in LBP canal

ERODE: Principal secretary in the water resources department (WRD) Sandeep Saxena has directed collectors of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts to take steps to prevent water theft from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. Saxena issued the order after holding discussions with farmers associations who served him contempt of court notice for not obeying an HC order regarding the matter.

MV Shanmugaraj, treasurer of the Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, lodged a complaint with the Madras High Court and the WRD urged to take appropriate action to prevent water theft in the LBP canal. On October 5, 2023, the court ordered the department to take appropriate action. After this, revenue, water resources, police and Tangedco officials jointly conducted inspections at various places and removed several unauthorised pipelines.

In May, Shanmugaraj served a contempt of court notice to WRD, stating action had not been taken in this matter. On May 17, WRD secretary Sandeep Saxena held a meeting with Shanmugaraj. On June 7, Saxena sent instructions to the Collectors of Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and WRD engineers in this regard.

Saxena, in his letter, said, “Unauthorised pump-sets drawing water from LBP canal should be detected on both sides and removed completely. Officials should ensure there is no water theft. EB connection to unauthorised wells and bore-wells should be disconnected within 50 meters on either side of the main canal. Similarly, EB connection to wells and bore wells within 25 metres of the distribution canal should be disconnected. In addition, action should be taken against those transporting water in vehicles from the wells.”

“There should be immediate action on the construction of wells in ayacut areas and the carrying of water to non-ayacut areas or to industrial establishments (in particular soft drink companies) for commercial use. Sinking borewells on the banks of the canal should be banned immediately,” he added.

KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, said, “We received his letter on Saturday. Authorities should implement the order without bias.”

Officials of WRD of Erode said, “A Joint Monitoring Committee (JMC) was formed in this regard in Erode following the High Court order and action is being taken.”