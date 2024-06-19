800 omni buses registered outside Tamil Nadu stay off roads

However, to avoid paying the higher road tax, operators choose to register their buses in Nagaland and other northeastern states, where they can obtain an all-India permit for a nominal fee. These buses were issued contract carriage permits to operate only as tourist buses, but were functioning as omni buses with stage carriage permits, violating the rules.

In addition to the revenue loss, in a few cases, accident victims faced challenges in obtaining compensation involving buses with all-India permits operating in violation of permit rules. This prompted the transport department to take stern action.

A Anbalagan, president of the All Omni Bus Owners Association, said many buses were purchased through bank loans. “There were issues in obtaining no objection certificates (for cancelling the registration) from the states where the buses were originally registered. Since the state government has not granted additional time, we have decided to cease operating these buses for now.” The state government should consider expediting the re-registration of these buses, he added.

Transport Commissioner A Shanmuga Sundaram said the state is incurring an annual revenue loss of Rs 34.56 crore due to omni buses being registered in northeastern states like Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and holding all-India permits. “The actions of these bus operators heavily impact the revenue of state transport undertakings and other omni buses that comply with transport regulations (of the state). Buses registered in other states will be detained,” he said.

Sundaram assured that around 1,600 omni buses registered within Tamil Nadu will continue to operate normally, ensuring no disruption to commuter transportation. He stressed in the event of accidents involving all-India permit buses, victims might be deprived of insurance benefits due to permit violations.

According to official sources, Tamil Nadu has 1,535 omni buses registered within the state that operate in compliance with permit rules. Additionally, there are 905 buses registered in other states with all-India permits, of which, 105 have now been re-registered in Tamil Nadu. The remaining 800 continues to operate in violation of permit rules.