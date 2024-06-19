AIADMK leaders, cadres not afraid of elections, says Sellur Raju, invites Vijay to join alliance

MADURAI: Welcoming Vijay's entry into politics, former minister and AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju invited the actor to join the AIADMK alliance and said the party leaders and cadres are not afraid of elections. He also took a dig at the DMK and alleged that the party has been implementing new techniques like a robot for every election.



"The DMK has been distributing money to attract voters, as has been in the case of bypolls in Pudukottai, where the DMK conducted the 'Moi Vidhu' event, and in Erode, where voters were stacked like goats. Amid this, Congress leader EVKS Elangovan lauded MK Stalin's regime and compared it to that of Congress leader K Kamaraj's rule. Do you think people will accept such comparisons? As a similar scenario prevails in Vikravandi, we decided to boycott the bypoll," he said, adding that the DMK should contest LS polls alone, if they feel that their influence has gone up.



Pointing out that even the DMK has boycotted several bypolls in the past, Raju said, "People are upset about DMK's poll promises, on whether it will materialise or not. We feel that earlier we had taken a decision to form an alliance with the BJP, against the policies of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. However, BJP cannot win the hearts of the people, just by offering big promises in the election manifesto, and it is tough for them to emerge victorious as religious politics cannot yield results in Tamil Nadu."



The leader also commented on actor Vijay's entry into politics and said, "Vijay offers to help poor people, through his earnings gained from cinema. He can join the AIADMK alliance, and the terms of the joining will be decided by party secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami."