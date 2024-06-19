Chennai: Eight rush to hospital after rat found in cooking oil

CHENNAI: Eight members of a family in Mylapore rushed themselves to the Government Royapettah Hospital after they found a dead rat in the cooking oil they used to prepare food.

According to doctors, the family members, aged between 4 and 88, came to the hospital on Sunday. Though the patients didn’t have any symptoms, they were kept under observation. Of the eight, three were discharged while five others, including the 88-year-old woman, are in the hospital, doctors added.

Sources said that the old woman was living with her daughter and grandchildren. The family had left an oil tin open for days and used it later without noticing a dead rat inside. One of them grew suspicious of the stench that emanated from the tin and found the rat, on emptying it.

