Coach booked for making students skate on NH in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: A skating coach was booked by the police on Tuesday for having his students practice skating on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway, violating road safety regulations. The action was taken following a video that went viral on social media.

Sources said that M Prabakaran (29), a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, operated a skating academy in Kannankurichi, Salem. On Monday, he took 12 of his students to the highway without obtaining permission from the authorities and made them skate alongside vehicles.

Passers-by recorded the videos and uploaded them on social media, following which Mallur police launched an inquiry and registered a case against Prabakaran under IPC sections 268, 283, and 290, as well as section 75 under the Juvenile Justice Act. On Tuesday he was detained for further investigation.