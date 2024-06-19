Tamil Nadu

Coach booked for making students skate on NH in Tamil Nadu

The action was taken following a video that went viral on social media.
A screengrab from the video clip showing children skating on the highway
A screengrab from the video clip showing children skating on the highway(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

SALEM: A skating coach was booked by the police on Tuesday for having his students practice skating on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway, violating road safety regulations. The action was taken following a video that went viral on social media.

Sources said that M Prabakaran (29), a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, operated a skating academy in Kannankurichi, Salem. On Monday, he took 12 of his students to the highway without obtaining permission from the authorities and made them skate alongside vehicles.

Passers-by recorded the videos and uploaded them on social media, following which Mallur police launched an inquiry and registered a case against Prabakaran under IPC sections 268, 283, and 290, as well as section 75 under the Juvenile Justice Act. On Tuesday he was detained for further investigation.

coach
Skating
Salem-Namakkal National Highway

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com