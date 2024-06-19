Four held for selling synthetic drugs in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: City police booked five people and arrested four of them in two separate cases for allegedly smuggling and selling contraband and synthetic drugs.

Based on a tip of, Karumbukadai police on Monday booked J Kaja Hussain (24), a resident of Arun Nagar in Theethipalayam, and M Feroz Khan (29) of North Housing Unit in Selvapuram owners of a furniture shop under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 as they had 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and contraband in their possession. Hussain already had three cases against him. They were arrested and remanded to prison.

In another case, based on a tip of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police in the city booked G Arun (28), a native of Palakkad, Kerala, F Russel Francis (32), of Onapalayam, and T Jitender Singh Bhangu (35), a native of Ludhiana, Punjab were caught near Sivaram Nagar junction on Sungam bypass road on Monday morning with 5 grams of methamphetamine and a small quantity of ganja in their possession. However, Arun managed to escape. Three mobile phones, a digital weighing machine, drugs, and contraband were seized.