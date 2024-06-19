Periodic transfer of teachers suggested to curb caste bias in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The report on how violence on the basis of caste and creed can be prevented among school and college students, submitted to the government by the one-man committee headed by Justice K Chandru, retired Judge of Madras High Court, contains many long-term recommendations to address systemic issues in blunt caste identities and tackle caste-based discriminations in educational institutions, especially schools.

The report said an orientation programme should compulsorily be given at the beginning of every academic year for all students from Class 6 to 12, facilitated by trained professionals and educators. The state government and school education department should permit all schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu to have student associations, with leadership elected annually by allowing students to vote.

The committee recommended that while maintaining the caste status of a student as a record file in the school, access to such a record should be confined only to the headmaster and other inspecting authorities visiting the school, ensuring that confidentiality is always maintained.

Stating that the government should strictly enforce banning the use of mobile phones by students on school campuses, the committee said this order should be applied not only to students of schools under the state board but also those in schools affiliated to other boards.