SETC employees assn hold stir, threaten to hold hunger strike on June 24

THOOTHUKUDI: Employees of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) staged a demonstration in front of the SETC depot on the Ettayapuram road here on Tuesday, threatening to hold a hunger strike on June 24 to fulfil various demands, including wage revision talks, fulfilment of vacancies, among others.



During the demonstration, members of SETC, affiliated with the CITU, condemned the DMK government for not fulfilling their demands concerning state transport department employees, which the leaders had assured to fulfil, if elected power, during the 2021 Assembly polls.



The employees, led by depot secretary Mayakumar, also urged the state government to hold wage revision talks as the 15th wage revision period had expired in 2023. Further, they sought the disbursal of monetary benefits for retired employees, which have been pending for over several months.



"The government should fill up vacancies as the existing strength of drivers, conductors, technicians and mechanics are not enough to handle the number of buses operated by SETC. If the state government fails to find a solution for these pending issues, then the association will stage a one-day token hunger strike on June 24," said Pichaimani, deputy secretary.



Secretary Petchimuthu and other functionaries were present.