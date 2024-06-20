Boat ride through Nagapattinam mangroves to woo tourists mulled

NAGAPATTINAM : As part of efforts to improve tourism, the state tourism department and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is planning to introduce backwater boating through the mangrove forests near Velankanni in the district. “TTDC in partnership with private players will initiate a boat ride through backwaters of Vellaiyar. A theme park will also be set up in Velankanni. Both the initiatives will kick off soon,” said Tourism Officer RJ Gajendra Kumar.

Vellaiyar estuary separates the fishing villages of Seruthur and Velankanni. Mangroves are present on both banks for a couple of kilometres. On Tuesday, the tourism officer, TTDC senior manager R Venkatesan and manager M Mahesh inspected the backwaters. They were accompanied by Velankanni town panchayat chairperson T Dyana.

Officials said a few motorised boats will be bought for the initiative. The estuary will also be dredged to remove silt mounts underneath. M Ponnusamy, executive officer of the town panchayat said, “The initiative will improve eco tourism to Velankanni, apart from religious tourism.” According to sources, Velankanni has been chosen to be developed under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY). As for the theme park, around 4.75 hectares of land has been allocated for the project.