Cop reinstated after 23 yrs, Madras HC says dismissal too harsh a punishment

CHENNAI: Finding the punishment of removal from service disproportionate to the charges against him, the Madras High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a policeman, M Balachandran, 23 years after he was sacked from the force for indiscipline.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan recently, on an appeal filed by Balachandran, who was ‘dismissed from service’ on the charges of writing anonymous letters to an inspector of the Coimbatore B-4 police station in 1998.

He was charged with causing shame to the police department and the government as the letters were titled ‘Grievances of Policemen. Tamil Nadu! Come to the rescue of bonded labourers’. Balachandran was later ‘removed from the service’.

His attempts to seek relief through the Tamil Nadu Administrative Tribunal and the High Court proved futile as the latter had dismissed his petition. He then filed an appeal challenging this order. Stating that his writing of anonymous letters was misconduct, the division bench highlighted that the letters were not written against particular higher officials, but seemed to be written out of frustration.