Plea seeks TN to take over Blue Cross animal shelter

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government directing it to file a reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking orders to concerned authorities to take over the animal shelter run by the Blue Cross of India, following allegations of poor maintenance of the animals leading to deaths. The PIL was filed by animal welfare activist S Muralidharan.

A division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu, while ordering notice, asked the government to file a reply in four weeks and accordingly adjourned the hearing.

The petitioner alleged that the Blue Cross of India, in the garb of animal welfare, is subjecting animals to cruelty in violation of Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and is extracting publicity and collecting donations in the pretext of caring for the animals.

He also alleged that possible misappropriation of funds meant for animals may have been committed and sought the court to issue an interim order to conduct an audit of the finances of the Blue Cross of India.