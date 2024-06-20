Section of teachers promote caste pride among students: Retired Justice Chandru

Justice Chandru, quoting respondents, suggested that all instances of caste bias displayed by teachers should be met with severe punishment after appropriate disciplinary proceedings following established rules. One respondent stated that in many schools, it is the teachers who are sowing the seeds of casteism in the minds of students. In view of the same, the committee recommended that there must be a periodical transfer of teachers working in high and higher secondary schools within revenue districts.

Another respondent complained: “The teachers, and in many cases the administrators, of the educational institutions themselves are caste-oriented. If the heads, teachers and staff at various levels exhibit a casteist attitude, it naturally influences the students.”

Moreover, Justice Chandru noted in the report, “Upon my query, a retired government secretary said this on January 1, ‘Where a powerful district minister lobbies for posting a particular officer and the CMO/CM succumbs to the pressure, or the fact that the officer belongs to the dominant caste is hidden from the CM. I think the number of such violations is increasing. I think the time for leaving it to mere convention or practice is over.

There needs to be a formal G.O. barring the posting of an officer (IAS, IPS, State Revenue and Police services) to the district or region where their caste is dominant. Any exemption must require CM’s orders on file.’” He noted that a strong nexus quickly develops between such officers in power and the dominant community in the region.

Justice Chandru concluded his report by stating that the terms of reference issued to the committee are limited to providing suggestions to the government for developing guidelines to address caste differences in educational institutions, ‘however, the issue extends beyond the confines of educational settings and permeates society at large. A comprehensive approach that addresses these issues at the societal level is necessary to achieve a lasting solution and move towards a casteless society.’

Panel receives hundreds of identical replies from tirunelveli college

In his report, Justice K Chandru recorded an interesting aspect wherein a large section of students of a Nellai college were made to send identical responses to the committee headed by him. He said the committee received 1,340 such responses from students of the Government Arts and Science College, Tirunelveli. The college’s principal stage-managed an activity where female students wrote postcards in bulk to the committee.

Nearly all of them contained two lines, individually signed by the students. However, 700 of the 1,340 postcards contained one demand: to end caste-based reservations and to enact reservations based on economic criteria. The committee had received a total of 1,448 responses from college students. “While this committee is pleased to see students articulate their thoughts, it is unfortunate that this expression was orchestrated.

It is regrettable that young students were prompted to take a stand without being informed about the history of affirmative action in Tamil Nadu. If the principal of this college had her own views, she should have responded independently rather than having the students participate in an activity that lacked spontaneity,” Justice Chandru said in his report.