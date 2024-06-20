Seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Erode for illegal stay

ERODE: The Erode district police on Wednesday arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals who were staying without proper documents at Perundurai in Erode district. Six others are also under police scrutiny in this regard. The seven arrested are S Monira, 26, J Megamutha, 24, S Shekhali, 33, B Zahid Mia, 26, M Anarul Islam, 35, M Monirul Khaji, 40, N Metoon, 45, from Bangladesh. They were staying at Panikkampalayam in Perundurai in Erode district.

"Many north-Indian labourers are working at the SIPCOT complex in Perundurai. The Perundurai police received secret information that many Bangladeshi nationals were among them and they are staying and working here without proper documents. On Tuesday, we conducted a probe in the Panikkampalayam area where several north-Indian workers stay," said police.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the police secured 13 people, including two women, on suspicion of staying in the area without proper documents. After that, all of them were brought to the police station. The investigation confirmed that seven people, including Monira and Megamutha, were residing illegally in India without proper documents. All seven were arrested on Wednesday after investigation," police clarified.

"Further, six others said they had the proper documents. They have asked for a little time to submit them. If they do not submit the documents, they will also be arrested."

"The arrested persons were working in a private company at Perundurai. They were arrested as they lacked necessary documents like passports, visas, etc. These people worked for daily wages. Some had Aadhaar cards issued by India and they were confiscated. Further investigations are on," a police officer said.