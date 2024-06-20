Siva, Kalyaan Raman relieved from BJP posts in Tamil nadu

CHENNAI: BJP State unit on Wednesday relieved Trichy Suriya Siva, general secretary of the OBC Wing from all party posts and advised party functionaries and cadre not to have any truck with Siva. RM Sai Suresh Kuumresan, president of OBC Wing, in a statement here, said Shiva has been relieved from all posts. Kumaresan’s statement did not say whether Siva was expelled from the party.

A few days ago, Siva gave an interview to a YouTube channel about Tamilisai Soundararajan, apart from making certain remarks about actor Vijay. Siva was suspended from BJP in November 2022 after his telephonic conversation with party functionary Dairy Saran. On December 6, 2022, Siva quit the BJP, and was reinducted on November 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, the BJP State unit on Wednesday expelled Kalyaan Raman, intellectual wing office-bearer, from the primary membership and party post for a year since he violated the party discipline.

M Chandran, office secretary of the state headquarters office, in a statement here, said after the Lok Sabha elections were over, he has been spreading canards about the party’s state leadership and those who work for the party on social media. Reacting, Raman said his expulsion was unfortunate and that he had shared his views with the BJP’s national leadership.