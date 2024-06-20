Six arrested in Rs 12 Lakh robbery near Arcot; Police hunt for two more

RANIPET : Ranipet Police on Wednesday arrested six individuals of a gang who allegedly robbed Rs 12 lakh from a private financial firm. The police are on the lookout for two other men from the same gang.

Police sources said K Nafees (29) and his associates Mohammad Idris, Alauddin, and Nizamuddin work as debt collectors for the private firm. Last week, Nizammudin allegedly told Nafees that when he and his associate Ashif were returning with Rs 12,31,820 overdue money from Tiruttani and Arakkonam on a motorbike, a gang of seven members waylaid them near Pooncholai Nagar, south of Arcot, and robbed the money.

Distrustful, Nafees demanded Nizammudin return the money, and as the latter delayed it, he filed a complaint with the Rathnagiri police. Upon inquiry it was revealed that Ashif and his friends Amin (29), Ajay (23), Jayachandran (33), Dhanush (18), and Ashwin (21) orchestrated the robbery, with Ashif being the gang's inside man, giving them location updates.

The police arrested the suspects and recovered Rs 1.6 lakh. They are on the lookout for two other individuals -- Bharthi and Santhosh from Tiruvannamalai -- who had waited near Tennandyalam with a getaway vehicle during the day of the robbery.