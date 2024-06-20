Take steps to release fishers from Lankan jail, urges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the arrest of four fishermen from Pudukottai district by the Sri Lankan Navy on June 18, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the release of these fishermen along with the others already languishing in Lankan prisons.

Stalin, in his letter to the union minister, said repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen are not only disrupting their livelihood but also are instilling a sense of fear and uncertainty among their families and the communities.

“Currently, 15 fishermen and 162 fishing boats are under the custody of the Sri Lankan government. I request you to urgently prevail upon the Lankan government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the immediate release of all the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats,” the CM added.