TNAU UG rank list out; four score perfect 200

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) released the undergraduate admission rank list for the 2024-25 academic year here on Wednesday with as many as four applicants scoring a perfect 200.

The university received 33,973 applications for the undergraduate courses at TNAU, Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) and Faculty of Agriculture, Annamalai University (AU) from May 7 to June 12 under the online application for combined admissions, said TNAU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) V Geethalakshmi who met media-persons and released the rank list at the university.

“In the rank list, four female candidates G Dhivya from Villupuram, T Sarmila from Cuddalore, K S Maureen from Tirunelveli and R Naveena from Ariyalur have scored perfect 202/200. As many as eight students who secured 199.50/200 are in second place and 10 students with 199/200 took third place,” she said.

“Out of the total 33,973 applicants, 29,969 (11,447 males, 18,522 females) are eligible to attend the counselling. The first phase of general category counselling for admission to three institutions will be held from June 22 to 24 online,” the V-C said.

The V-C informed TNAU received 234 applications for 20 seats of ex-servicemen, 10,053 applications for the 413 seats of 7.5% reservation, 701 applications for 20 seats of eminent sportspersons and 126 applications for 84 seats of differently-abled and 1,900 applications for 242 seats of vocational.

Geethalakshmi said 9,134 applications were received for the 100 BSc Agriculture and Horticulture seats in the Tamil medium. Also, 2,555 applications were received for 1,000 seats for diploma courses. Unlike previous years, first-year students will be taken on exposure visits in the second week of August and colleges will be reopened on September 15, she added.

The agricultural university will be filling 5,361 seats for 14 UG courses, 371 for six UG courses and three vocational courses at TNJFU and 340 seats for three UG courses at AU.

Three of the four students with a perfect score told TNIE they would be joining medical courses elsewhere. The sole exception is T Sarmila, the daughter of a carpenter. The Cuddalore native told TNIE that she would like to enrol for the BSc Agriculture course at AU. Her ambition is to become an IAS officer.