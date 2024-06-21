DMK urges Puducherry CM to pass resolution for NEET exemption

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry unit of the DMK urged Chief Minister N Rangasamy to pass a resolution in the Assembly seeking exemption from the NEET examination and send it for the President’s consideration.

Leader of opposition and state DMK convenor R Siva, along with DMK MLAs and functionaries, handed over a memorandum to Rangasamy at his chamber on Thursday and said that the party has been opposing it ever since the exam was introduced.

He said that Chief Minister M K Stalin was the first to realise the dangers of the NEET examination and campaigned against it. A committee constituted under retired Justice A K Rajan submitted its report to other state governments, but no one came forward against NEET.

“A single exam is not appropriate to test the ability of students of various states. Thus, we urge the Puducherry Assembly to adopt a resolution seeking exemption for the UT from NEET, said Siva.