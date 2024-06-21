Electrocution: Thoothukudi corpn told to pay Rs 15 lakh aid

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Thoothukudi corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family of a man, who got electrocuted after touching an iron grill installed around a political leader’s statue in Thoothukudi last year.

Hearing a petition filed by Lingasiva, wife of the deceased Jaya Ganeshan, seeking Rs 50 lakh as compensation, Justice GR Swaminathan said the latter had come in contact with the grill installed around the Anna statue roundabout at Thoothukudi main market on May 25, 2023 and died due to electrocution.

The court said Tangedco had filed a response to the petition stating that the roundabout was maintained by Thoothukudi Corporation alone. “Though the corporation could have lodged a protest petition before the jurisdiction magistrate contesting the final report filed by the police, it did not come out with any contraversion,” the court said.