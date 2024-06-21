How Madurai parotta helped catch a convict who jumped parole for four years

CHENNAI: Convicted for committing a murder in Kerala and accused in another in Chennai, C Sivakumar (45) from Coimbatore is no ordinary criminal, but a polyglot fluent in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, and a smooth operator who gave cops in two states the slip for four years.

For someone who found his calling in the restaurant business in many towns and cities across south India, it was ironic that it took a cop skilled in making ‘Madurai style parotta’ nab him on Monday, from a hotel near the Erode bus stand, after a four-month labyrinthine investigation.

An arts graduate hailing from a well-to-do family, Sivakumar was already facing trial in a 2004 murder case in Kerala, when he allegedly killed his roommate Elumalai in Velachery in 2012. Guindy police arrested him in 2013 and sent him to Puzhal prison.

Meanwhile, Kerala police took him into custody and the Ottapalam sessions court convicted him in 2019. However, six months later, during the first wave of Covid pandemic, he was released from the Kannur central prison in view of social distancing issues. A police official said Sivakumar had also managed to earn a good name due to his impeccable conduct inside jail, because of which he was granted parole in June.

However, he soon went missing and didn’t appear before court in the Guindy murder case trial, which led to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) in October 2020. Three years later, a Chennai court declared him a proclaimed offender.