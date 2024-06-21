Kallakurichi hooch tragedy deaths resonate in TN assembly, opposition MLAs demand CM Stalin's resignation; evicted

CHENNAI: While death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy touched 49 on Friday, the issue resonated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as the opposition arrived wearing black clothes and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin owning responsibility for the deaths.
The AIADMK legislators led by Leader of the Opposition and party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami were evicted en masse from the House by the Marshals on Friday.
Assembly Speaker M Appavu ordered the eviction of AIADMK MLAs after they demanded that the question hour, the first business of the day, be adjourned to discuss the Kallakurichi tragedy and began staging a dharna in front of the Speaker’s podium when their request was refused.
The Speaker, soon after the protest, ruled that whatever the AIADMK MLAs spoke in the Assembly in the morning and even his own remarks will not go on Assembly record and the media cannot report the same without his permission.
After eviction, talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said he and his party colleagues sought permission to discuss the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy by adjourning the question hour. However, the Speaker denied permission.
Palaniswami condemned the attempt to arrest Deputy Leader of Opposition RB Udhayakumar. While meeting the press, the AIADMK MLAs were holding placards with slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin. All the AIADMK MLAs wore black shirt to the Assembly on Friday.
Giving a detailed account on what happened in Kallakurichi, he alleged that the ruling party functionaries were involved in the sale of spurious liquor. He said the people of the State will not forgive the alliance party leaders of the DMK for not condemning the hooch tragedy.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, who spoke later in the Assembly, requested the Speaker to allow the AIADMK MLAs to take part in the discussion subsequently planned on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. Following this, the Speaker said the AIADMK MLAs could return to the House after the question hour and take part in the discussions.