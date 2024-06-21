Orders reserved in suo motu revision cases against TN ministers

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Thursday reserved orders in the three suo motu revision cases initiated against the trial court orders which discharged sitting ministers Thangam Thennarasu and KKSSR Ramachandran, and former chief minister O Panneerselvam from disproportionate assets (DA) cases.

After the counsels for the ministers and OPS, and Advocate General PS Raman for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) completed their arguments, the judge reserved the verdict.

Justice Venkatesh took up the suo motu revision against the orders of the principal district and sessions judge of Virudhunagar, located at Srivilliputtur, passed in 2022 and 2023 to discharge Thennarasu and Ramachandran respectively from the DA cases after DVAC submitted an additional final report following further investigation.

Panneerselvam was discharged from the DA case by the chief judicial magistrate of Sivaganga in 2012.

Justice Venkatesh, while initiating the revision of these orders, stated that there was a pattern in the manner ‘further investigation’ was held and in the submission of the additional report, that too only after the politicians concerned came back to power.

He had also said that such favour to political leaders alone by DVAC cannot be let go without being questioned.