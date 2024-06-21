Residents of three wards in Tiruchy corporation fall ill after damage in drinking water pipeline

TIRUCHY : A water pipeline was inadvertently damaged during the ongoing underground drainage (UGD) work in wards 16, 17 and 18, leading to suspected contamination of drinking water. The incident occurred on Tuesday, resulting in several residents, who drank water supplied by the corporation, experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. The corporation immediately halted the supply to the affected areas and fixed the damaged portion of the water pipeline. Senior officials have assured that the situation is now under control, and supply is expected to be restored on Friday.

“Drinking water was provided to the affected wards via tankers. Identifying the breakage point was challenging due to multiple lines in the area. A team of five junior engineers, supervised by senior officials, finally located the breakage near Alaganathapuram. We have repaired the damage, conducted a trial supply, and tested the water at various points on Thursday. Finding no further issues, we decided to resume supply on Friday,” explained a corporation engineer.

“There are around 8,000 households in the three affected wards. Our team has visited over 6,000 homes so far for medical check-ups, and we aim to complete the remaining visits by Friday. No serious health cases have been identified yet, but we are prepared to continue the medical camp if necessary” a senior official stated.

Affected areas include Alaganathapuram, North Tharanallur, Kalaignar Nagar, Keerakadai, and nearby areas. Ward 17 councillor N Prabhakaran acknowledged the prompt response by the corporation in preventing the spread of waterborne diseases. “The swift action taken by the corporation team and senior officials helped contain the issue quickly,” he said.

“We appreciate the corporation for making alternative arrangements for water supply and also for conducting health screening. However, we want them to ensure that such incidents does not happen again,” said RS Manikkam, a resident.