Rs 16L seized from Katpadi sub-registrar's office, house

VELLORE: In a surprise inspection at the sub-registrar's office in Katpadi and a further raid at the officer's residence, officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Vellore seized around Rs 16 cash and around 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The raid that started on Wednesday went on till Thursday evening.

Brokers, real estate agents, and office staff were present on the premises and the sub-registrar, Nithyanandham, was seen working at his desk all through the raid. DMK councillor for Ward 1 of Vellore Corporation was also present during the inspection.

The officials seized Rs 2,14,920 that was hidden between office documents and Rs 1,35,000 from a businessman, who was present at the office during the raid. A case has been registered against the sub-registrar and the businessman will be interrogated to find his role in the financial transactions happening at the office.

The investigation was also extended to Nithyanandham's residence in Melvallam near Kannamangalam in Vellore from where Rs 13 lakh cash, around 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery, bank passbooks, LIC and mutual fund investment bond documents were seized. The cash was seized from the backyard of the house. The officials said that the investigation will go on till finding every financial irregularities and corruption linked to the office and the sub-registrar.