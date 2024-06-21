Tamil Nadu: Insurance firm ordered to pay Rs 4L medical claim

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum ordered an insurance firm to settle a medical claim of Rs 4 lakh which they denied to a policyholder. It also directed them to compensate the petitioner with Rs 25,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 for legal expenses.

Petitioner Yamunarani of Karaiyampalayam had availed health insurance for her family from the National Insurance Company, and as per the policy, she could avail up to Rs 4 lakh. Meanwhile, almost Rs 9.21 lakh was spent on the treatment of her father Selvaraj who was admitted to a private hospital in 2021.

Seeking the claim amount, Yamunarani had applied to the insurance firm. However, the company rejected her application citing a few reasons. Thereafter, she filed a petition at the consumer court. On hearing the case, the court found fault with the insurance firm and directed it to settle the claim immediately and also directed them to pay compensation.