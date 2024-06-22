Despite holding degree, transwoman struggles to find job opportunities in TN

VELLORE: As the world celebrates the 24th Pride Month in June, one would assume the severity of problems faced by transpersons has reduced with time. But, nothing could be further from the truth if factoring in the travails of 24-year-old S Mithra to land a job in Vellore, or for that matter, the discrimination meted out to most of the community members on a daily basis.

Mithra of Kosapet completed a three-year diploma course in General Nursing and Midwifery from Government Medical College and Hospital, Adukkamparai in 2022. But, unlike her 95 female classmates, she still has not been able to secure a job in any of the hospitals in the district.

“I have been searching for a job in both government and private hospitals ever since I finished the course. I gave multiple job interviews, only to hear them say that they will get back to me. Nobody calls me back,” Mithra told TNIE.

She had submitted petitions to the previous Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian multiple times seeking a job. She had also faced difficulties in getting identity cards and had to approach the Madras High Court to get her name listed in the merit list of nursing counselling.

The 24-year-old was ostracised by her family after she completed class 12, around the time she found out about her gender identity. Since then, Mithra has been living with other community members. At times, she also had to beg on the streets to manage her expenses.

Being the eldest among her siblings, she wants to help her family, which is now in dire straits. Her mother earns a living as a domestic help, but her father, who was an autorickshaw driver, is not able to take up any work because of old age. While Mithra’s sister works as a receptionist for `5,000 a month, her brother is BSc in Zoology.

“After finishing my studies overcoming numerous hurdles, I still can’t find a job and this is extremely depressing. I have also had suicidal thoughts due to this,” she added.

Mithra was at least able to finish her studies, but K Jayashree, a transperson from Sainathapuram, had to drop out from a hotel management course due to financial constraints at home. Jayashree wants to a beautician and a cook but is unable to afford the courses. The 29-year-old currently earns by dancing at temple festivals and by applying make-up for customers. Her father, who used to work as a barber, is no more able to fend for his family as his hands are paralysed.

“It will be helpful if the government helps me to set up a small canteen facility at any government office so we can work with our community members without being attacked,” Jayashree said.

Both Mithra and Jayashree were a part of over 50 transpersons who had come for the transgender special camp, which was held at Vellore collector office by the Social Welfare and Women’s Rights Department on Friday. They submitted their petitions seeking help for employment. The camp was set up to help the transgender community obtain identity cards like Aadhaar, Ayushman Bharat card, and voter IDs.

(If you are in distress or have suicidal thoughts, you can call the Tamil Nadu government’s health helpline at 104 or the Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044 24640050/24640060 any time)