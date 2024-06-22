Eye hospital in TN unveils 4 projects on anniversary

CHENNAI: Rajan Eye Care Hospital launched four projects on its 29th anniversary on Friday. The hospital signed an MoU with R Christian Memorial Trust and launched myopia clinic.

The trust donated corpus fund of Rs 50 lakh to Chennai Vision Charitable Trust which is the community ophthalmic wing of Rajan Eye Care Hospital.

The interest from the corpus fund will be used for free eye camps, cataract, retina surgeries and corneal transplants in Mathuranthakam, Karunguli, Melmaruvathur and Uthiramerur belt.

The myopia clinic will have equipment like myopia master to predict the progression of myopia and special glasses to slow down myopia, a release said. The hospital launched CODE Eye Care, institute of excellence and also a rural outreach van sponsored by HELLMANN Worldwide Logistics.

CODE Eye Care is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to be global centre of excellence for cornea, ocular surface and dry eye, in addition, to management of pediatric corneal blindness, keratoconus, ocular surface cancers, as well as cataract and LASIK procedures, the release added.

Dr Mohan Raja, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Hospital, Dr Ezhilan Naganathan, MLA, and Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospitals, were present.