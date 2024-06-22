Police seize 210 litres of illicit liquor in Vellore, destroy it

VELLORE: In a state-wide crackdown on illicit liquor, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing and Vellore police jointly raided the hilly region of Alleri, on Friday.

During the raid, they recovered 600 litres of wash and 210 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) arrack from Goonampatti village. The operation was led by Vellore Deputy Superintendent of Police Thirunavukkarasu. Inspector M Muralidharan, who was part of the team, said that the wash and illicit liquor were hidden inside the tubes of lorry tyres.

“One tube had around 30 litres. We seized 16 such tubes and destroyed the wash and ID arrack,” Muralidharan said. The crackdown on spurious liquor has intensified across the district following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.