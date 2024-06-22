TN hooch toll touches 50; blame-game refuses to die

KALLAKURICHI/CHENNAI: As the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy toll continues to rise with 50 deaths reported till Friday evening, there was full-blown war of words between the AIADMK and DMK. While all AIADMK members, including Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, were evicted from the Assembly for staging a protest, Chief Minister M K Stalin dismissed it as ‘drama’ and appealed to the opposition parties not to seek political mileage from the tragedy.

Earlier in the day, replying to call attention motion, the CM told the Assembly on Friday that of the 164 people affected, 117 are receiving treatment as in-patients in various hospitals. “I have the list of deaths that occurred due to illicit liquor under AIADMK regime. But I don’t want to do politics,” Stalin said.

As soon as the House convened, AIADMK legislators were on their feet seeking the chair’s nod to raise the Kallakurichi issue. Palaniswami and other MLAs sat on the floor in front of the Speaker. Eventually, following Speaker Appavu’s direction, marshals evicted them.

Some MLAs, including deputy leader of the opposition, RB Udhayakumar, were carried outside by them. Meanwhile, hearing a PIL petition filed by AIADMK seeking a CBI probe, the Madras HC questioned the state government on the action taken to prevent such tragedies after the last such incident in 2023.

A bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu also sought details about government officials who were responsible for the Kallakurichi incident, action taken in last one year, and the number of cases registered across the state.