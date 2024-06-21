What measures taken in past year to prevent hooch tragedies: Madras HC to TN government

CHENNAI: Talking tough on the alleged negligence and callous attitude of the authorities in preventing the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, the Madras High Court on Friday grilled the Tamil Nadu government on the actions taken in the past year since the last such tragedy occurred, which snuffs out the lives of poor people.

A division bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and K. Kumaresh Babu, while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by AIADMK advocate I.S. Inbadurai seeking a CBI probe into the tragedy, posed several questions to Advocate General P.S. Raman, who represented the state government.

“This incident cannot be taken very lightly. It is about the lives of poor people. Tell us what action has been taken after the last such tragedy happened in 2023,” the bench asked. “All that we want to know is whether you have learned a lesson, as there was an illicit arrack tragedy in 2023,” it said. The bench was referring to the incidents that happened in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, in which 22 lives were lost.