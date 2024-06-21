Tamil Nadu

Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rises to 49

Of the 115 undergoing treatments, 28 are said to be in criticial condition.
The bodies of victims who succumbed after consuming illicit liquor cremated in the Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi on Thursday
The bodies of victims who succumbed after consuming illicit liquor cremated in the Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi on ThursdayPhoto | Sriram R
Online Desk

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has increased to 49, with ten more people losing their lives after consuming the spurious liquour in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi.

Around 115 others are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, and hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, Jipmer in Puducherry.

25 of them are said to be in critical condition.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh solatium each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those undergoing treatment. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who met the victims’ families on Thursday, handed over the aid cheques and assured them of action to curb the sale of hooch.

CM Stalin said he had directed police to probe the source of methanol, which led to the deaths. Four people have been arrested in the case, so far.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com