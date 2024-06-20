Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 39; 120 hospitalised, 24 remain critical

KALLAKURICHI/CHENNAI: The death toll from the illicit arrack tragedy in Kallakurichi rose to 39 on Thursday, as several victims being treated in various hospitals succumbed to the poisoning without showing signs of improvement. The deceased include 34 men, four women and one transgender person.

At least 120 people are still being treated as inpatients and 24 of them are in critical condition, sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, the bodies of 29 victims were handed over to their families for last rites in the Karunapuram and Kottaimedu areas.

Around 6 pm, about 19 bodies were cremated along the banks of the Gomuki river. The bodies of 10 others were cremated at other crematoriums. More than 2,000 police personnel, drawn from various districts, have been deployed across the district.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh solatium each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those undergoing treatment. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who met the victims’ families on Thursday, handed over the aid cheques and assured them of action to curb the sale of hooch.

Stalin said he had directed police to probe the source of methanol, which led to the deaths. "Four people linked to the sale of the ‘poisonous arrack’ have been arrested so far," the CM said in a statement.