TN hooch tragedy death toll climbs to 37; 'illicit liquor sale was rampant in Kallakurichi, police turned a blind eye'

Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, about 240 km from the state capital of Chennai, is enveloped in grief after the death toll in Wednesday's hooch tragedy rose to 37. The numbers are likely to go up with 14 more said to be in a critical condition.

The tragedy was waiting to happen. Locals say Illicit liquor sale was rampant in Kallakurichi. Police failed to take action against the illicit liquor sellers, they said.

Most of the victims are daily-wage workers. They cannot afford Indian Made Foreign Liquor sold in Tasmac (The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlets. Hence, they depend on spurious liquor, which comes at a cheaper price. The victims had consumed illicit liquor sold in two huts and fell ill.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

Tragedy struck late on Tuesday night

Women shaking with grief and trying to come to terms with what has unfolded could be seen on visuals shown by news channels as they either rushed to see the bodies of their dear ones or clung to the bodies of their kin.

Out of the over 100 people hospitalised, the condition of at least 14 is said to be critical.