TN govt ignored Kallakurichi AIADMK MLA’s repeated appeal for action against illicit liquor: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and the leader of the opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that the DMK government failed to take action on wide prevalence of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district despite his party’s Kallakurichi MLA M. Senthilkumar raising the issue multiple times.
Addressing media after meeting the bereaved families of those deceased in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and those hospitalised, he said Senthilkumar alerted the district Superintendent of Police five days ago regarding rampant sale of illicit liquor. Edappadi said the MLA raised the issue once again with the SP two days ago.
Recalling Tamil Nadu government’s claim yesterday that swift action would be taken if there are any complaints regarding illicit liquor, Edappadi pointed out that Senthilkumar tried to move a calling attention motion in the Assembly in March 2023 regarding this issue. However, the motion was not taken up for discussion, he said.
Pointing out to the death of 22 people in similar incidents last year in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, he questioned what happened to the CB-CID enquiry that was initiated by the government at that time. He alleged that it has become a routine for the government to issue statements with tall claims soon after an incident happen, but fail to take any substantial action later.
He accused that such widespread sale of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi town with the presence of a police station nearby and senior district officials residing in the town would not have happened without the backing of ruling party functionaries. He alleged that the DMK failed to take action against a DMK functionary who was involved in sale of illicit liquor in Namakkal district despite the AIADMK complaining regarding the same.
He also blamed the government for failing to ensure proper treatment for those affected in the Kallakurichi incident. According to him, there was a shortage of an important medicine needed to treat methanol poisoning. However, this was immediately refuted by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.
With the Chief Minister handling the police and home portfolio, Edappadi said the death of over 30 people indicated total failure of the government and demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin tender his resignation.
He urged the government to increase the compensation offered to the deceased families from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh. Pointing out to a case where three children have reportedly lost both their parents (with one dying in the recent incident), he said AIADMK will support the children’s education and provide Rs. 5,000 per month as assistance to them for the next ten years.