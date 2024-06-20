TN govt ignored Kallakurichi AIADMK MLA’s repeated appeal for action against illicit liquor: EPS

He accused that such widespread sale of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi town with the presence of a police station nearby and senior district officials residing in the town would not have happened without the backing of ruling party functionaries. He alleged that the DMK failed to take action against a DMK functionary who was involved in sale of illicit liquor in Namakkal district despite the AIADMK complaining regarding the same.

He also blamed the government for failing to ensure proper treatment for those affected in the Kallakurichi incident. According to him, there was a shortage of an important medicine needed to treat methanol poisoning. However, this was immediately refuted by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

With the Chief Minister handling the police and home portfolio, Edappadi said the death of over 30 people indicated total failure of the government and demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin tender his resignation.

He urged the government to increase the compensation offered to the deceased families from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh. Pointing out to a case where three children have reportedly lost both their parents (with one dying in the recent incident), he said AIADMK will support the children’s education and provide Rs. 5,000 per month as assistance to them for the next ten years.