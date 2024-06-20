Act, don’t play with words: EPS to TN govt in hooch deaths

CHENNAI: Terming the death of people after drinking illicit liquor in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi as worrying, AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government on Wednesday for failing to curb the production of illicit liquor. He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to ‘avoid playing with words’ by saying it is ‘methanol’ and not ‘illicit liquor’, and to keep in mind that it is a matter of people’s lives.

In his statement, the AIADMK leader extended his condolences to the grieving families. “I have been continuously pointing out that the production of illicit liquor is rampant under the DMK regime. However, the government has not taken any action to curb it, even after several lives have been lost due to it,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss blamed the district administration for attempting to cover up the incompetency of the government by initially stating the deaths were not related to illicit liquor. “It is a known fact that illicit liquor is produced in the Kalvarayan hill area round-the-clock and is supplied throughout the district. The situation is so worse that arrack is even supplied in chocolate flavour,” he alleged.

He also recalled incidents in which two people dying allegedly after consuming liquor from Tasmac outlets in Thanjavur and more than 30 people losing lives after drinking illicit liquor in Mathuranthakam and Marakanam last year.