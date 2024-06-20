Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 29

The death toll in the Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy has risen to 29, confirmed Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prashanth.
70 people were hospitalised in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday after they consumed spurious illicit liquor.
Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately ordered a CBCID investigation into the matter.
A laboratory test showed the presence of deadly methanol in the arrack samples. According to a government release, officials expressed concern that the death toll may go up.
CM Stalin vowed to crush such crimes with an "iron fist."
In a post on 'X,' Stalin expressed shock and grief over the deaths. Those involved in the crime have been arrested and action has been taken against police personnel who failed to prevent it, he said.
He assured immediate action against those involved in "such crimes" if people share information. "Such crimes which ruin the society will be crushed with an iron fist," the CM added.
Kallakurichi DM Transferred, SP suspended
The government immediately sprung into action after the Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy occurred.
Kallakurichi District Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended and Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath was transferred.
While SS Meena was replaced by Rajat Chaturvedi, MS Prashant was appointed the new Kallakurichi District Collector.
The entire Kallakurichi District Prohibition Police force has been transferred by the Tamil Nadu government.
Senior Minister A V Velu is in Kallakurichi to take stock of the situation.