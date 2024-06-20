Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CM forms inquiry commission, announces Rs. 10 lakh aid; Palaniswami urges higher compensation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday formed an inquiry commission headed by retired judge of the Madras High Court B Gokuldoss to inquire into the death of 37 persons who have died so far from consuming spurious liquor. The commission will submit its report in three months.
The Commission will recommend measures for preventing such incidents in Tamil Nadu and will identify various factors that led to the death of many people in Kallakurchi.
The CM also announced Rs.10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs.50,000 to those who are being treated at the hospital.
Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin is leaving to Kallakurichi to meet the people who were affected by illicit liquor.
The CM, in a statement here, said so far four persons have been arrested for selling illicit liquor and that stringent action would be taken against those who provided methanol for preparing the illicit arrack.
Stating that the District Collector of Kallakurichi has been transferred and action has been taken against many police officials, the CM said the case has been handed over to the CBCID.
The CM also directed the police officials to identify the source of the methanol that was used in preparing the spurious liquor. The Home Secretary will visit Kallakurichi district and will file a report within two days.
However Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the government to increase the compensation offered to the families of the deceased from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh. Highlighting a case where three children have reportedly lost both their parents, with one parent dying in the recent incident, he announced that the AIADMK will support the children's education and provide Rs. 5,000 per month as assistance for the next ten years.