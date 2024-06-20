Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CM forms inquiry commission, announces Rs. 10 lakh aid; Palaniswami urges higher compensation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday formed an inquiry commission headed by retired judge of the Madras High Court B Gokuldoss to inquire into the death of 37 persons who have died so far from consuming spurious liquor. The commission will submit its report in three months.

The Commission will recommend measures for preventing such incidents in Tamil Nadu and will identify various factors that led to the death of many people in Kallakurchi.

The CM also announced Rs.10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs.50,000 to those who are being treated at the hospital.