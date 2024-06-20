Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy: AIADMK moves Madras High Court for CBI probe

CHENNAI: With the death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy crossing 35 as of Thursday noon, AIADMK, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu has moved the Madras High Court, praying for a CBI probe into the shocking tragedy.
Advocates D Selvam and IS Inbadurai, belonging to the party, on Thursday mentioned the issue before the division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu and requested the court to take up their petition for urgent hearing during the post-lunch session.
The bench, taking into account the seriousness of the issue, agreed to hear the matter, however, on Friday.
The advocates sought the court to order a CBI probe, alleging that there was a nexus between the sellers of illicit liquor and the members of the local civic body.
They said the current probe by the CB-CID of the State police may not unearth the truth behind the tragedy as the agency had not taken substantive action following a similar incident that occurred in Villupuram district last year.
The advocates informed the court that the death toll is on the rise, several persons have lost their eye sight due to consumption of the illicit liquor while many others have been admitted to the hospitals with severe illnesses.
Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj informed the court that the state government has swung into action by transferring the investigations to the CB-CID. He said the police officials concerned were placed under suspension. “The district collector was transferred. The superintendent of police and certain other officials concerned of the police were placed under suspension. The inquiry is still on,” he submitted.