Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy: AIADMK moves Madras High Court for CBI probe

The bench, taking into account the seriousness of the issue, agreed to hear the matter, however, on Friday.

The advocates sought the court to order a CBI probe, alleging that there was a nexus between the sellers of illicit liquor and the members of the local civic body.

They said the current probe by the CB-CID of the State police may not unearth the truth behind the tragedy as the agency had not taken substantive action following a similar incident that occurred in Villupuram district last year.

The advocates informed the court that the death toll is on the rise, several persons have lost their eye sight due to consumption of the illicit liquor while many others have been admitted to the hospitals with severe illnesses.