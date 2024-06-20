Could the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy have been averted?

Soon after the twin hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu last year that claimed 22 lives, the police had announced that stringent action will be taken against illegal liquor brewers. The government said that the criminals will be booked under the goondas act. But look at where we find ourselves again.

The state also has a toll-free number to help informants pass on messages about prohibition offences free of cost. But without a change in the socio-economic conditions of the people, a transformation is unlikely.

Prohibition can help?

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP D Ravikumar recalled that when the twin hooch tragedy struck last year, the Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian affirmed that the source of methanol will be tracked to curb availability of chemical compound for illegal liquor brewing.

"This tragedy wouldn't have happened if the state government had walked the talk then," he reminded.

Ravikumar suggested stringent action against the brewers, sellers and the prohibition wing police personnel since it is a case of murder and abetment of murder respectively. Mere suspension of police personnel for negligence is not punishment enough for crimes of this nature, he added.

"Honest and efficient officers should be posted in the prohibition wing," Ravikumar further said. The prohibition wing should be placed at par with the anti-terror wing because in a state like Tamil Nadu more lives are lost to spurious liquor than to terror.

Ravikumar suggested enforcing prohibition in the country to avert such tragedies.

State governments presently say that liquor brings revenue for the exchequer at a time when many other financial taps have run dry for them. With this being the case, the Centre should consider extending tax concessions to states that implement prohibition to encourage the measure, he said.

Dalit writer and activist Shalin Maria Lawrence begged to differ with Ravikumar.

Liquor is sought after by people for the purpose of leisure, as a therapy and finally, to get rid of their pains. People who are forced to do menial, back-breaking work do drink, she said.

"You cannot go to them and dictate not to drink. That's moral policing," she stressed.

In a society where there is exploitation of labour, caste discrimination and all kind of social evils, the priority should be to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people and ensure quality education to all. The rest will fall in place, she said.