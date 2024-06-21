Oppn parties in Tamil Nadu slam ‘lethargic response’ to illegal sale of spurious liquor

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties condemned the Kallakurichi tragedy and many of them have urged the closure of all Tasmac outlets besides taking stringent action to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
BJP state president K Annamalai, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, PMK founder S Ramadoss, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, VK Sasikala and others criticised the authorities for their ‘lethargic response’ to the illegal sale of spurious liquor.
While Annamalai demanded a CBI inquiry into the tragedy and the resignation of Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy, Balakrishnan called for arrest of district SP and the Collector holding them accountable for the incident.
After visiting the victims in the hospital, Annamalai urged CM MK Stalin to visit Kallakurichi and listen to the grievances of the affected people. He criticised the state’s prohibition policy and demanded the immediate closure of 1,000 Tasmac outlets.
In a statement, Mutharasan described the incident an inconsolable tragedy. He accused the district revenue department and police of tacitly supporting the sale of illicit liquor, which, according to locals, has been going on for years.
Balakrishnan emphasised that action should not be limited to sellers but also include all individuals involved in the business.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said total prohibition is the only way to put an end to such tragic incidents. TMC(M) president GK Vasan, who visited the hospital, blamed the government for inefficient administration.
Ramadoss on Thursday called for the resignation of the chief minister and ministers Muthusamy and Velu. He also sought the support of other parties to defeat the DMK in the Vikravandi by-election.
Premalatha Vijayakant condemned government’s `10 lakh compensation saying it could be misconstrued by people as an encouragement to take risk of consuming illicit liquor since their families would get `10 lakh if they died.
Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman criticised the government for its inaction in preventing illicit liquor sale. He said Stalin should show the same amount of interest shown in Vikravandi bypoll in addressing such serious issues.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also demanded severe action against those responsible for the crime.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay visited the Kallakurichi hospital and met the victims undergoing treatment. Earlier, in a statement, Vijay accused the government of indifference in controlling the sale of illicit liquor.