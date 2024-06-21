Oppn parties in Tamil Nadu slam ‘lethargic response’ to illegal sale of spurious liquor

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties condemned the Kallakurichi tragedy and many of them have urged the closure of all Tasmac outlets besides taking stringent action to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

BJP state president K Annamalai, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, PMK founder S Ramadoss, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, VK Sasikala and others criticised the authorities for their ‘lethargic response’ to the illegal sale of spurious liquor.

While Annamalai demanded a CBI inquiry into the tragedy and the resignation of Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy, Balakrishnan called for arrest of district SP and the Collector holding them accountable for the incident.

After visiting the victims in the hospital, Annamalai urged CM MK Stalin to visit Kallakurichi and listen to the grievances of the affected people. He criticised the state’s prohibition policy and demanded the immediate closure of 1,000 Tasmac outlets.

In a statement, Mutharasan described the incident an inconsolable tragedy. He accused the district revenue department and police of tacitly supporting the sale of illicit liquor, which, according to locals, has been going on for years.