CB-CID launches probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy; PEW top brass moved

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has started inquiry into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. An FIR booked by the district police has been transferred to the agency.

In the case filed based on a complaint by S Dhinakaran, police have named K Govindharaj, his wife Vijaya and K Thamodhiran of Karunapuram village as accused under sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and TN prohibition Act. The three have been arrested.

The FIR, citing the complainant, detailed how the hooch sold by the accused led to the death of his father Sekar and several others in Karunapuram. A senior police official said action will be taken against jurisdictional officers.

Meanwhile, the state moved out two top officers heading the Enforcement Bureau which is responsible for cracking down on illicit liquor in the state.

Home Secretary P Amudha ordered the transfer of Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal IPS, ADGP heading the Enforcement Bureau (earlier known as Prohibition Enforcement Wing ), to the office of the DGP/Head of the Police Force in Chennai.

A Arun, ADGP Law and Order, will be heading the Enforcement Bureau in place of Aggarwal. The government also transferred G Gopi, DCP Kilpauk, as SP of the Enforcement Bureau and shifted out incumbent SR Senthil Kumar, asking him to report to the DGP’s office in Chennai.

Sources said DGP Shankar Jiwal sent out a directive to all district SPs to crackdown on any sale of loose alcohol and conduct intensive prohibition raids. District police officials have ben told to ensure that leftover methanol in factories or industries be properly accounted for and destroyed and not given to anyone.

The district police already have a Standard Operating Procedure and intelligence collection pn sale of illicit alcohol, which has been reiterated by the DGP, sources said.